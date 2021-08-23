1World (1WO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.02 million and $10,986.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00050968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00822122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

