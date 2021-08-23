$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Assurant also posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $9.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $165.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

