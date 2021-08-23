$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

