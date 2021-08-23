$2.52 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,688 shares of company stock valued at $103,503 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.