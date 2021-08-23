$213.50 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $213.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.51 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $282.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

CMP stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 101,973.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

