21,316 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,639,000 after acquiring an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

