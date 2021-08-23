2,133,958 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,133,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,936,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises 4.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.25% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $34.33. 6,790,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,057,298. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

