21,742 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $122.84 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,368 shares of company stock worth $84,175,925 over the last three months.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.