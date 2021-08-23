$24.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $24.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.98 billion. Target posted sales of $22.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $104.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.47 billion to $104.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $105.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $103.91 billion to $108.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $253.40 on Monday. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

