$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report sales of $26.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.35 million to $27.94 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $19.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 222,058 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

