265,840 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

