$272.25 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $272.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.