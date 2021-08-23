2key.network Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $25,094.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,590 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

