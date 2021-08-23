$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.49 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

