$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

