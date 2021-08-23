$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.27. Lennar posted earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Lennar stock opened at $105.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $283,296,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,197,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $68,249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,492,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

