$3.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $35.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

