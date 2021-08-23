31,000 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.86. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,641. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $140.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

