32,067 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

