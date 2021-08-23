$347.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $347.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.90 million and the lowest is $334.20 million. South State posted sales of $385.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

South State stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. South State has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

