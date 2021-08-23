360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.