360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Lowered to $24.99 at Citigroup

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.67 to $24.99 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QFIN. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

QFIN opened at $19.45 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after buying an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

