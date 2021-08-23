360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) traded down 5.3% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $43.67 to $24.99. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 360 DigiTech traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.42. 61,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,393,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

QFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

