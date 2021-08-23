3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

