$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of LRCX opened at $565.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $621.81. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

