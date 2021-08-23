$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $17.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

CL stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.