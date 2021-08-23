40,562 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after purchasing an additional 499,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

KMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,524. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.10. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.