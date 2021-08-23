$423.31 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $423.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.53 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 17.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

