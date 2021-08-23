$424.87 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $424.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $440.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.87 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,212.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

NYSE CPA opened at $71.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Copa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

