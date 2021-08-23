$465.93 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $465.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the highest is $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

NICE opened at $275.00 on Monday. NICE has a twelve month low of $209.26 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

