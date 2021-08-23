46,701 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,701 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,898,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.71. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.