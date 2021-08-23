4,849,750 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,849,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,641,000. Juniper Networks makes up 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.48% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. 17,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,889. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.