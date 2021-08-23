$529.36 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $529.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $534.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.