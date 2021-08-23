$6.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $6.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the lowest is $6.06 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $23.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $24.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.84 billion to $29.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $231.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

