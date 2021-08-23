$617.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $617.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $627.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $608.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $583.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

