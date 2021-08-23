$63.57 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $63.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $66.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RDUS stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $621.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

