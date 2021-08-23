$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $645.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $655.74 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

