65,473 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,473 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

RIO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,097. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

