65,887 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.68% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IBUY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,187. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.