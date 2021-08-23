723,597 Shares in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 723,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,732,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.94% of TPG RE Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

TRTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.21. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.