$754.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $754.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $702.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,461 shares of company stock worth $4,883,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after buying an additional 68,175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 72.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

