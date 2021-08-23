$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.48 million and the lowest is $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of RXT opened at $13.31 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.