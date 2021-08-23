$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.48 million and the lowest is $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of RXT opened at $13.31 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 991,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.