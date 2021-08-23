$845.90 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $845.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.10 million and the highest is $864.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.