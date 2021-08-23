$845.90 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $845.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.10 million and the highest is $864.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.
A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $43,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
