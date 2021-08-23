8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $757,049.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $757,049.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.