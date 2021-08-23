$9.90 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report sales of $9.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.25 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTL. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $19.37 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

