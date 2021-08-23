AAX Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,219.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, AAX Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $39,219.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00831739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

