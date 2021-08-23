Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 95,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.84. 3,906,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,308. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

