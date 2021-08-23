AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.87. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

