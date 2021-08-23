AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $119.31, with a volume of 40919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.82.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after acquiring an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

