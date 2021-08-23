Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 164,668 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.64 per share, with a total value of $4,386,755.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

