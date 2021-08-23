Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $81,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

